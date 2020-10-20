Risk Management in 45 Seconds or Less Carbon Monoxide

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning over the fall and winter months and how to prevent it. He also talks about the most common sources of carbon Monoxide producing elements within the home. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins