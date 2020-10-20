Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning over the fall and winter months and how to prevent it. He also talks about the most common sources of carbon Monoxide producing elements within the home. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 16:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770476
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-YE685-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108032143
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Risk Management in 45 Seconds or Less Carbon Monoxide, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
