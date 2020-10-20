Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Risk Management in 45 Seconds or Less Carbon Monoxide

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center/Public Affairs

    Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning over the fall and winter months and how to prevent it. He also talks about the most common sources of carbon Monoxide producing elements within the home. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 16:16
    Category: PSA
    safety
    heating
    winter
    fall
    carbon monoxide
    AFSEC
    wood fire
    gas fire
    coal fire

