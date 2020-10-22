Secretary Pompeo participates in a Signing Ceremony of the Geneva Consensus Declaration
UNITED STATES
10.22.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary Pompeo participates in a signing ceremony of the Geneva Consensus Declaration.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770457
|Filename:
|DOD_108031833
|Length:
|01:04:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Pompeo participates in a Signing Ceremony of the Geneva Consensus Declaration
LEAVE A COMMENT