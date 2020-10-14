Together We serve - Kickoff Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770436" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We all come from different backgrounds, different cultures, and may subscribe to different beliefs, but we are all a part of the U.S. Army

story.

Diversity is strength and cohesive teams win! The #MEDCoE is committed to building cohesive teams committed to the Army Values, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity and inclusion.

The MEDCoE “Together We Serve” campaign is intended to highlight diversity throughout our formation and to help showcase the narrative of those who can speak to their story of diversity, equity and inclusion as it relates to their military service journey.

We invite you to share your story using #ServeTogether as we strive to create a more inclusive and equitable culture here throughout MEDCoE, #ArmyMedicine and beyond.

#ServeTogether

#ThisIsMySquad

#WhyIServe

#ArmyMedicineStartsHere

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

U.S. Army Combined Arms Center

Joint Base San Antonio

32d Medical Brigade

AMEDD NCO Academy Institution of Excellence

Army Medicine

US Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage

US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC)

U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training