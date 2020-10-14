Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Together We serve - Kickoff Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    We all come from different backgrounds, different cultures, and may subscribe to different beliefs, but we are all a part of the U.S. Army
    story.
    Diversity is strength and cohesive teams win! The #MEDCoE is committed to building cohesive teams committed to the Army Values, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity and inclusion.
    The MEDCoE “Together We Serve” campaign is intended to highlight diversity throughout our formation and to help showcase the narrative of those who can speak to their story of diversity, equity and inclusion as it relates to their military service journey.
    We invite you to share your story using #ServeTogether as we strive to create a more inclusive and equitable culture here throughout MEDCoE, #ArmyMedicine and beyond.
    #ServeTogether
    #ThisIsMySquad
    #WhyIServe
    #ArmyMedicineStartsHere
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center
    Joint Base San Antonio
    32d Medical Brigade
    AMEDD NCO Academy Institution of Excellence
    Army Medicine
    US Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage
    US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC)
    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 12:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 770436
    VIRIN: 201014-A-A1701-1001
    Filename: DOD_108031639
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Soldiers
    Medics
    JBSA
    #WhyIServe
    MEDCoE
    #ThisIsMySquad
    MEDVID-TV
    #ServeTogether

