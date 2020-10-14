Together We serve - Kickoff Video

We all come from different backgrounds, different cultures, and may subscribe to different beliefs, but we are all a part of the U.S. Army
story.
Diversity is strength and cohesive teams win! The #MEDCoE is committed to building cohesive teams committed to the Army Values, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity and inclusion.
The MEDCoE “Together We Serve” campaign is intended to highlight diversity throughout our formation and to help showcase the narrative of those who can speak to their story of diversity, equity and inclusion as it relates to their military service journey.
We invite you to share your story using #ServeTogether as we strive to create a more inclusive and equitable culture here throughout MEDCoE, #ArmyMedicine and beyond.
#ServeTogether
#ThisIsMySquad
#WhyIServe
#ArmyMedicineStartsHere
