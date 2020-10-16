Together We Serve!
Cpt. Martha Villafrade-Blume, a current Company Commander in the 264th Medical Battalion, shares her story that originated in Bogata, Columbia. An inspiring story of humble beginnings and her journey to achieving United States citizenship for her and her family.
"Everybody has a story," said Villafrade-Blume."We're Family right?"
She explained that when we #ServeTogether sharing your stories is important. "We should be able to share things with eachohter."
Hear her full story, courtesy of the #MEDCoE Diversity and Inclusion working group and MEDVID-TV.
Not just during National Hispanic Heritage Month, but always, we celebrate the 149,000 Hispanic Americans serving in the Total Force that comprise over 15 percent of the Army.
No matter where you are from or why you serve, we all #ServeTogether.
