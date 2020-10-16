Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Together we serve - Cpt. Martha Villafrade-Blume

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Together We Serve!
    Cpt. Martha Villafrade-Blume, a current Company Commander in the 264th Medical Battalion, shares her story that originated in Bogata, Columbia. An inspiring story of humble beginnings and her journey to achieving United States citizenship for her and her family.
    "Everybody has a story," said Villafrade-Blume."We're Family right?"
    She explained that when we #ServeTogether sharing your stories is important. "We should be able to share things with eachohter."
    Hear her full story, courtesy of the #MEDCoE Diversity and Inclusion working group and MEDVID-TV.
    Not just during National Hispanic Heritage Month, but always, we celebrate the 149,000 Hispanic Americans serving in the Total Force that comprise over 15 percent of the Army.
    No matter where you are from or why you serve, we all #ServeTogether.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 12:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 770435
    VIRIN: 201016-A-A1701-1001
    Filename: DOD_108031638
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Soldiers
    Medics
    JBSA
    #WhyIServe
    MEDCoE
    #ThisIsMySquad
    MEDVID-TV
    #ServeTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT