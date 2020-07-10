Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) fights California's Wildfires

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California Military Department

    The MAFFS team from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing battles some of California's historically largest wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 770432
    VIRIN: 201007-Z-WQ610-007
    Filename: DOD_108031606
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    This work, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) fights California's Wildfires, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    MAFFS
    California wildfires
    retartant

