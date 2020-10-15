Check out the new marines of Lima Company as they participate in a motivational run here at MCRDSD!!!
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770425
|VIRIN:
|201015-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031555
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201015-M-HZ903-1001, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT