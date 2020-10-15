Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201015-M-HZ903-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Check out the new marines of Lima Company as they participate in a motivational run here at MCRDSD!!!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770425
    VIRIN: 201015-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108031555
    Length: 00:09:19
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201015-M-HZ903-1001, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT