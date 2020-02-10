Corps of Engineers wraps up dredging contract near Lock and Dam 10

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is nearing the completion of its dredging contract to place near 150,000 cubic yards of dredged material that was removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel at McMillian Island near Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa, to the Buck Creek Placement Site. The Corps worked with its partners and the landowner to create habitat at the placement site while also allowing the public to reuse the dredged material for a variety of opportunities to include general construction fill material and road maintenance.