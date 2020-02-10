The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is nearing the completion of its dredging contract to place near 150,000 cubic yards of dredged material that was removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel at McMillian Island near Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa, to the Buck Creek Placement Site. The Corps worked with its partners and the landowner to create habitat at the placement site while also allowing the public to reuse the dredged material for a variety of opportunities to include general construction fill material and road maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770419
|VIRIN:
|201002-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031541
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|GUTTENBERG, IA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers wraps up dredging contract near Lock and Dam 10, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
