    Corps of Engineers wraps up dredging contract near Lock and Dam 10

    GUTTENBERG, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is nearing the completion of its dredging contract to place near 150,000 cubic yards of dredged material that was removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel at McMillian Island near Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa, to the Buck Creek Placement Site. The Corps worked with its partners and the landowner to create habitat at the placement site while also allowing the public to reuse the dredged material for a variety of opportunities to include general construction fill material and road maintenance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770419
    VIRIN: 201002-A-LI073-001
    Filename: DOD_108031541
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: GUTTENBERG, IA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers wraps up dredging contract near Lock and Dam 10, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    dredging
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    dredged material
    9-foot navigation channel
    channel maintenance

