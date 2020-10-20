Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Ribbon Week Proclamation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Deven Schultz

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    On Tuesday, Oct. 20, representatives from Goodfellow, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, and the Mayor from the City of San Angelo, came together for the proclamation of Red Ribbon Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770409
    VIRIN: 201020-F-AU874-737
    Filename: DOD_108031467
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Red Ribbon Week
    Drug Demand Reduction Program
    DDRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT