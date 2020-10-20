Red Ribbon Week Proclamation

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, representatives from Goodfellow, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, and the Mayor from the City of San Angelo, came together for the proclamation of Red Ribbon Week.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 09:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770409
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-AU874-737
|Filename:
|DOD_108031467
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
