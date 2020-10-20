Airmen assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron practice loading munitions in support of Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 20, 2020. Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operation readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770408
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031465
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT