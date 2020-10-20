Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron practice loading munitions in support of Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 20, 2020. Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operation readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770408
    VIRIN: 201020-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_108031465
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

