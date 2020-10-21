U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units within 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), conduct the alternate firing positions lane during the Jäger Shot competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 21, 2020. 7th ATC hosted the Jäger Shot competition from Oct. 18-23, 2020, to promote teambuilding, strengthen techniques, build esprit de corps and enhance mentorship within the sniper community. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770396
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-BS310-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108031315
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7ATC Jäger Shot 2020, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT