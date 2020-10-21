Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC Jäger Shot 2020

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units within 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), conduct the alternate firing positions lane during the Jäger Shot competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 21, 2020. 7th ATC hosted the Jäger Shot competition from Oct. 18-23, 2020, to promote teambuilding, strengthen techniques, build esprit de corps and enhance mentorship within the sniper community. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    sniper
    usarmy
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    JägerShot2020

