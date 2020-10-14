Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Awareness

    GERMANY

    10.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    When you are driving on the road, ensure you are checking your surroundings. Motorcyclists are on a smaller vehicle on the road, and complicity can result in deadly results.

    This work, Motorcycle Awareness, by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Motorcycle
    Safety
    Accidents
    AFN-Europe
