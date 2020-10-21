Arizona National Guard service members prepared and distribute boxes of groceries to area residents Oct. 21, 2020 at a kosher food bank in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770384
|VIRIN:
|201021-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108031137
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG serves in the community, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
