    Substitute Teacher Shortage

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.22.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    DODEA officials are looking for people interested in working as substitute teachers at Zama Middle High School, John O. Arnn Elementary School and Shirley Lanham Elementary School.
    #ArmyFamily #ArmyReadiness #DODEA

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 21:01
