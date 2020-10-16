Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talks with the CG| 3rd MLG leadership holds town hall event

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), holds a command town hall event with the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. During the event, Brig. Gen. Wolford answered questions about leave and liberty, Covid-19 restrictions, leadership philosophy, the new Junior Performance Evaluation System, and more. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 21:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770377
    VIRIN: 201016-M-PM375-0001
    Filename: DOD_108031009
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talks with the CG| 3rd MLG leadership holds town hall event, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

