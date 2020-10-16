Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), holds a command town hall event with the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MLG at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 16, 2020. During the event, Brig. Gen. Wolford answered questions about leave and liberty, Covid-19 restrictions, leadership philosophy, the new Junior Performance Evaluation System, and more. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 21:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770377
|VIRIN:
|201016-M-PM375-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031009
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Talks with the CG| 3rd MLG leadership holds town hall event, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT