    NSWC Corona Navy Birthday Video - 245 Years of Victory at Sea

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Nathan Fite 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Video production celebrating the 245th Navy Birthday

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770363
    VIRIN: 201013-N-BW319-0003
    Filename: DOD_108030906
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CORONA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Corona Navy Birthday Video - 245 Years of Victory at Sea, by Nathan Fite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Birthday
    NAVSEA
    NSWC Corona
    Victory at Sea

