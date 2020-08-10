3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division supports static line and military free fall paradrops, at Basilan Drop Zone, on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, October 8, 2020. The proficiency training allowed for some National Guard noncommissioned officers to be qualified on the safety duties required for this type of mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 17:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770360
|VIRIN:
|201007-A-EL257-0013
|Filename:
|DOD_108030876
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hillclimbers support paratroopers, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT