Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hillclimbers support paratroopers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division supports static line and military free fall paradrops, at Basilan Drop Zone, on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, October 8, 2020. The proficiency training allowed for some National Guard noncommissioned officers to be qualified on the safety duties required for this type of mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770360
    VIRIN: 201007-A-EL257-0013
    Filename: DOD_108030876
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hillclimbers support paratroopers, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    25th ID
    USARPAC
    25th CAB
    Oahu
    Hawaii
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Wings of Lightning
    Halo
    Free fall
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT