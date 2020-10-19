Lt. Gen. S. K. Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, visits 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Oct. 19, 2020. The visit will further enhance the operational and strategic level collaboration between the two armies and builds towards a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 17:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770359
|VIRIN:
|201019-A-EL257-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_108030875
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff visits 25th ID, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT