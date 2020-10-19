Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff visits 25th ID

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. S. K. Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, visits 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Oct. 19, 2020. The visit will further enhance the operational and strategic level collaboration between the two armies and builds towards a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)