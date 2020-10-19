Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff visits 25th ID

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Lt. Gen. S. K. Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, visits 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Oct. 19, 2020. The visit will further enhance the operational and strategic level collaboration between the two armies and builds towards a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770359
    VIRIN: 201019-A-EL257-0006
    Filename: DOD_108030875
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff visits 25th ID, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    25th ID

    U.S. Army

    Partnership

    TAGS

    25th ID
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT