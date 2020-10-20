This Is Test - Episode 5 - Major General Christopher "Pi" Azzano

“Test is where the biggest plans for air, space, and cyber power come in contact with the real world. It’s where our dreams become reality.”
-Maj. Gen. Christopher “Pi” Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander
#ThisisTest
(U.S. Air Force video by Domenic Moen)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770348
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-LA030-328
|Filename:
|DOD_108030647
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT