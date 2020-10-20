Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Is Test - Episode 5 - Major General Christopher "Pi" Azzano

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Domenic Moen 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    “Test is where the biggest plans for air, space, and cyber power come in contact with the real world. It’s where our dreams become reality.”
    -Maj. Gen. Christopher “Pi” Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander
    #ThisisTest
    (U.S. Air Force video by Domenic Moen)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770348
    VIRIN: 201020-F-LA030-328
    Filename: DOD_108030647
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    air show
    eafb
    avas
    thisistest
    tcotatu

