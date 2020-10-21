Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LNU Lightning Complex Fire

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    The LNU lightning complex fire is the second largest complex of 2020 California wildfires that burned on August 18, 2020. This fire prompted the evacuation of aircrafts, non-essential Travis Air Force Base personnel and their families.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 770347
    VIRIN: 201021-F-ZW472-0001
    Filename: DOD_108030642
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    ready reserve
    reserve resilient
    lnu fire

