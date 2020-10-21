Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Av-Det Rotation: Let's Get it Started in Here

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.21.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    There is simply no substitute for the U.S. forward presence in Europe. It is the bedrock of NATO's ability to assure partner nations, respond to threats as required and ensure support to global operations. 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation near Powidz, Poland is no exception. AvDet 21-0 practices Agile Combat Employment to enable U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 15:06
    Category: Package
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, Av-Det Rotation: Let's Get it Started in Here, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

