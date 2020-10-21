Av-Det Rotation: Let's Get it Started in Here

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



There is simply no substitute for the U.S. forward presence in Europe. It is the bedrock of NATO's ability to assure partner nations, respond to threats as required and ensure support to global operations. 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation near Powidz, Poland is no exception. AvDet 21-0 practices Agile Combat Employment to enable U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.