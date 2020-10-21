There is simply no substitute for the U.S. forward presence in Europe. It is the bedrock of NATO's ability to assure partner nations, respond to threats as required and ensure support to global operations. 2021 Aviation Detachment Rotation near Powidz, Poland is no exception. AvDet 21-0 practices Agile Combat Employment to enable U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770341
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-BT441-746
|Filename:
|DOD_108030573
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|ACWORTH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Av-Det Rotation: Let's Get it Started in Here, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
