Marine Minute: Reading List Update

The Marine Corps recently released ALMAR 023/20 on Oct. 20, 2020. ALMAR 023/20 provides updates to the Commandant's Professional Reading Program, which are meant to ensure the Commandant's Professional Reading Program remains relevant, current, and promotes professional discussions amongst all Marines. Updates to The Commandant's Professional Reading List include the removal of rank distinction, a consolidated list of publications into five categories, and new content including podcasts,, articles, and discussion guides. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)