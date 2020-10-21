Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Reading List Update

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps recently released ALMAR 023/20 on Oct. 20, 2020. ALMAR 023/20 provides updates to the Commandant's Professional Reading Program, which are meant to ensure the Commandant's Professional Reading Program remains relevant, current, and promotes professional discussions amongst all Marines. Updates to The Commandant's Professional Reading List include the removal of rank distinction, a consolidated list of publications into five categories, and new content including podcasts,, articles, and discussion guides. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Reading List Update, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

