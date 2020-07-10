Wright-Patterson AFB Combined Federal Campaign Kickoff

Wright-Patterson AFB kicked off the 2020 Combined Federal Campaign in a virtual environment, 7 Oct, 2020. The event featured a message from the the 88th Air Base Wing leadership, trivia contests, testimonials, information on various local charities, and messages from campaign officials. (Contributed Imagery)
