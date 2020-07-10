Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patterson AFB Combined Federal Campaign Kickoff

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Brian Duke 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson AFB kicked off the 2020 Combined Federal Campaign in a virtual environment, 7 Oct, 2020. The event featured a message from the the 88th Air Base Wing leadership, trivia contests, testimonials, information on various local charities, and messages from campaign officials. (Contributed Imagery)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770338
    VIRIN: 201007-F-LA302-1001
    Filename: DOD_108030488
    Length: 00:58:02
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    WPAFB
    Wright-Patt
