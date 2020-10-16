Members of the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform an engine running offload (ERO) of a C-130 Hercules at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. The C-130 brought Airmen from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for training that will take place in the local area.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770337
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-WV167-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108030483
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-130 Hercules engine running offload, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS
