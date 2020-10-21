Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th RD MILTECH Recruitment

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 88th Readiness Division Dual Status Military Technician program offers employment opportunities in maintenance, human resources and several other fields for currently serving or soon-to-be U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. There are many vacancies across the 88th RD's 19-state region.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    PSA
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Recruiting
    MILTECH
    Military Technician

