The 88th Readiness Division Dual Status Military Technician program offers employment opportunities in maintenance, human resources and several other fields for currently serving or soon-to-be U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers. There are many vacancies across the 88th RD's 19-state region.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 14:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770334
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108030475
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 88th RD MILTECH Recruitment, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT