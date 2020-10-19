Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Secretariat CFC Kickoff

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Navy secretariat CFC kickoff video hosted by the Honorable James F. Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition. Video has multiple segments including CFC produced clips, message from Honorable Geurts, and produced studio clips. Run time is 6:02

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770333
    VIRIN: 201019-O-QK269-335
    Filename: DOD_108030472
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Secretariat CFC Kickoff, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy Secretariat Combined Federal Campaign Kickoff

