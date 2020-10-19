U.S. Navy secretariat CFC kickoff video hosted by the Honorable James F. Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition. Video has multiple segments including CFC produced clips, message from Honorable Geurts, and produced studio clips. Run time is 6:02
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770333
|VIRIN:
|201019-O-QK269-335
|Filename:
|DOD_108030472
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
