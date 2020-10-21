NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor is joined by members of the team to discuss their reasons for voting.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 13:56
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770331
|VIRIN:
|201021-N-MI079-510
|Filename:
|DOD_108030457
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise your right to vote, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT