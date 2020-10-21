Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Pompeo Press Briefing.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State       

    Secretary Pompeo Press Briefing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 12:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770313
    Filename: DOD_108030274
    Length: 00:24:43
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Mike Pompeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT