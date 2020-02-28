Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Forks Block Move

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Relocation of a block for the Global Hawk

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770301
    VIRIN: 200228-F-VY761-023
    Filename: DOD_108030115
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    snow
    Grand Forks AFB
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Block
    RPA
    GFAFB
    319 RW
    319 Reconnaissance Wing
    Jack LeGrand

