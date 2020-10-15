Col. Pringle and Chief Thuyns congratulate Twining Elementary School located on Grand Forks Air Force Base, for receiving the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 10:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770300
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-VY761-894
|Filename:
|DOD_108030077
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Blue Ribbon Schools Award Congratulations from Col. Pringle and Chief Thuyns, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT