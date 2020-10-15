Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Blue Ribbon Schools Award Congratulations from Col. Pringle and Chief Thuyns

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. Pringle and Chief Thuyns congratulate Twining Elementary School located on Grand Forks Air Force Base, for receiving the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 10:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770300
    VIRIN: 201015-F-VY761-894
    Filename: DOD_108030077
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Blue Ribbon Schools Award Congratulations from Col. Pringle and Chief Thuyns, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    GFAFB
    Blue Ribbon Award
    319 RW
    reconnaisance wing
    Col. Pringle
    Chief Thuyns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT