    Coast Guard medevacs man from aground boat in Santee Bay

    CHARLESTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a man from a 40-foot pontoon boat near Santee Bay, Oct. 20, 2020. The man was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for advanced medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Savanah

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770299
    VIRIN: 201020-G-GG009-002
    Filename: DOD_108030023
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CHARLESTON, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from aground boat in Santee Bay, by PO2 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    sar
    rescue

