7ATC Jäger Shot 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770295" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units within 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), conduct the unknown distance lane during the Jäger Shot competition at the 7ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA), Germany, Oct. 20, 2020. 7th ATC conducted the Jäger Shot competition from Oct. 18-23, 2020, to promote teambuilding, strengthen techniques, build esprit de corps and enhance mentorship within the sniper community. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)