Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    26 MEU Marines finish combat fitness test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Cpl. Corey Mathews 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a Combat Fitness Test (CFT) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2020. The CFT is a complement to the physical fitness test and measures additional functional elements of general fitness to include agility, coordination, and anaerobic capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Corey A. Mathews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 09:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770291
    VIRIN: 201008-M-CM018-1003
    Filename: DOD_108029881
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26 MEU Marines finish combat fitness test, by Cpl Corey Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    combat
    MEU
    26th MEU
    fitness
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    training
    annual
    cft
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT