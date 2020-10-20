Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report October 20, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    10.20.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: USAG Stuttgart medical teams, community work together to tackle rising COVID-19 cases and DoDEA Europe has set the deadline for choosing second semester virtual or in-class learning options.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 08:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    This work, AFN Europe Report October 20, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoDEA
    USAREUR
    USAG Stuttgart
    IMCOM-Europe
    DoDEA Europe
    virtual school

