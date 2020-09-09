Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KnowYourMil-Sgt. Daniel Pavlenko-Pianist

    GERMANY

    09.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S Army Europe Band & Chorus, Sergeant Daniil Pavlenko has over 10 years of piano experience and enjoys playing classical music. Get to know his story and how music has been a part of his life before and during his time in the Army.

    Sgt. Daniil Pavlenko
    USAREUR Band & Chorus

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KnowYourMil-Sgt. Daniel Pavlenko-Pianist, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    USAREUR
    USAREUR Band & Chorus
    Knowyourmil

