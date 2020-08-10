Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) USERRA Training Brief

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    This training video provides an overview of Service member rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), and highlights Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) resources.

    It was developed and produced by SSgt. Treven Cannon of the Air National Guard I.G. Borwn Training and Education Center, in collaboration with the Tennessee ESGR Committee.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 07:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770283
    VIRIN: 201008-D-DO485-001
    Filename: DOD_108029846
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ESGR
    USERRA
    National Guard and Reserve
    TEC-U
    Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act

