NATO Secretary General holds virtual pre-ministerial press conference (opening remarks)
BELGIUM
10.21.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds virtual press conference ahead of the meetings of the NATO Ministers of Defence, taking place via tele-conference on 22-23 October 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 06:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|770281
|VIRIN:
|201021-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108029834
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General holds virtual pre-ministerial press conference (opening remarks)
LEAVE A COMMENT