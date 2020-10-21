Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General holds virtual pre-ministerial press conference (opening remarks)

    BELGIUM

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds virtual press conference ahead of the meetings of the NATO Ministers of Defence, taking place via tele-conference on 22-23 October 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 06:44
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

