AFRICOM Women's Equality Message

In honor Women's Equality Day AFRICOM Symposium, a video was created to screen at the symposium with testimonies from various military and civilian personnel speaking to women's equality and what it mean to them in Stuttgart, Germany, Aug. 26, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)