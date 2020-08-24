Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM Women's Equality Message

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    08.24.2020

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Africa Command

    In honor Women's Equality Day AFRICOM Symposium, a video was created to screen at the symposium with testimonies from various military and civilian personnel speaking to women's equality and what it mean to them in Stuttgart, Germany, Aug. 26, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 06:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM Women's Equality Message, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Womens Equality Day
    AFRICOM

