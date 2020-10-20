Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Varsity 20-04 Day 2 B-Roll

    RP, GERMANY

    10.20.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Troops continue to participate in Operation Varsity at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 19, 2020. The exercise tests base response to various simulated emergencies and situations in various posture positions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 04:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770276
    VIRIN: 201020-F-WY757-363
    Filename: DOD_108029747
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World’s Best Wing
    Operation Varsity 20-04

