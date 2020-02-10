Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    201013-N-FF029-002 NAPLES, Italy (October 13, 2020) Explore Europe visits the heart of Naples, Via San Gregorio Armeno, also known as "Christmas Alley." (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe-Via San Gregorio Armeno-Social Media, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    USA
    Explore Europe
    Via San Gregorio Armeno

