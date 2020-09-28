Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st ANGLICO trains with FBI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERRY CROWE TACTICAL TRAINING FACILITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey 

    I MEF Information Group

    Los Angeles Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hosted Close Quarters Battle (CQB) training for U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, at the Jerry Crowe Tactical Training Facility in Irvine, California, Sept. 28, 2020. 1st ANGLICO Marines conducted the FBI CQB training to gain an understanding of the use and application of fundamental tactics in close range environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770246
    VIRIN: 200928-M-OY155-1030
    Filename: DOD_108029346
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JERRY CROWE TACTICAL TRAINING FACILITY, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ANGLICO trains with FBI, by Cpl Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    fire
    camp pendleton
    live fire
    ANGLICO
    live
    weapons handling
    fbi
    marines
    training
    fire arms
    close quarters battle
    CQB
    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT