1st ANGLICO trains with FBI

Los Angeles Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hosted Close Quarters Battle (CQB) training for U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, at the Jerry Crowe Tactical Training Facility in Irvine, California, Sept. 28, 2020. 1st ANGLICO Marines conducted the FBI CQB training to gain an understanding of the use and application of fundamental tactics in close range environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)