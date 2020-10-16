B-Roll of Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony and of Beale Air Force Base dedicated crew chiefs signaling the U-2 Oct 16, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770242
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-WF370-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108029310
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BEALE AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale DCC B-ROLL Package, by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT