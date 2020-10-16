Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale DCC B-ROLL Package

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony and of Beale Air Force Base dedicated crew chiefs signaling the U-2 Oct 16, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770242
    VIRIN: 201016-F-WF370-1001
    Filename: DOD_108029310
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale DCC B-ROLL Package, by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Beale AFB
    U-2
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town

