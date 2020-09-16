Diversity Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Dobbels and Chief Koehler discuss diversity, the Air Force, and how we can transform for the future.
    Today the 15th Wing will host a focus day on diversity. As a result, there may be limited services on base today.
    Please note, some of the footage in the video was filmed before COVID-19.

    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Diversity
    Equal Opportunity
    Discrimination
    Racism
    Sexism
    15th Wing
    Hickam Field

