Diversity Video

Col. Dobbels and Chief Koehler discuss diversity, the Air Force, and how we can transform for the future.
Today the 15th Wing will host a focus day on diversity. As a result, there may be limited services on base today.
Please note, some of the footage in the video was filmed before COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 16:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770236
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-FU432-398
|Filename:
|DOD_108029243
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT