Diversity Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770236" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Dobbels and Chief Koehler discuss diversity, the Air Force, and how we can transform for the future.

Today the 15th Wing will host a focus day on diversity. As a result, there may be limited services on base today.

Please note, some of the footage in the video was filmed before COVID-19.