    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWF50 News District Update

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    On this FIRST edition of SWF50 USACE Southwestern Division Public Affairs Specialist Jordyn McCulley gives you a closer look at the Hatch Act and the Fort Worth District’s emergency response mission.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020
    Category: Newscasts
