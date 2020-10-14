Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group practice cyber security with their connected devices. Cyber Security Awareness month is designed to make citizens more aware of what information they obtain from the internet and to ensure that the source is reliable and the information is truthful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 16:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|770230
|VIRIN:
|201014-M-JP154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108029193
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, Cyber Security Awareness, by Cpl Isaac Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
