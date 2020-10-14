Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Security Awareness

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell  

    II MEF Information Group

    Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group practice cyber security with their connected devices. Cyber Security Awareness month is designed to make citizens more aware of what information they obtain from the internet and to ensure that the source is reliable and the information is truthful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 16:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 770230
    VIRIN: 201014-M-JP154-1001
    Filename: DOD_108029193
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Security Awareness, by Cpl Isaac Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    CAMERA
    Cyber security
    II MEF
    MARINES
    PPI
    II MIG
    COMMSTRAT
    USMCNews

