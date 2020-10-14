video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770230" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group practice cyber security with their connected devices. Cyber Security Awareness month is designed to make citizens more aware of what information they obtain from the internet and to ensure that the source is reliable and the information is truthful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)