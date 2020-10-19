Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    201019-N-LI768-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 19, 2020) -- An unmanned aerial vehicle returns after delivering a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) near the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770227
    VIRIN: 201019-N-LI768-2001
    Filename: DOD_108029166
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson, by PO1 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    supply
    delivery
    COMSUBPAC
    Ballistic-missile
    Hawaii
    submarine
    exercise
    Drone
    USS Henry M. Jackson
    SSBN
    Pacific Subs

