Drone Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson

201019-N-LI768-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 19, 2020) -- An unmanned aerial vehicle returns after delivering a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) near the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer/Released)
|10.19.2020
|10.20.2020 15:40
|B-Roll
|770227
|201019-N-LI768-2001
|DOD_108029166
|00:00:20
|PACIFIC OCEAN
