Pre-K graduation amidst COVID-19

Hunter Army Airfield Child & Youth Services held a modified graduation for Pre-K students amidst global pandemic.
Facebook Post: COVID-19 can't keep these little ones from graduating Pre-K!
Check out this amazing drive-thru graduation ceremony held at Hunter Army Airfield.
