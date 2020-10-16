Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOW Commander COVID-19 Update #8

    NM, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos,
    Please take a moment to review important updates from our wing commander, Col. Robert Masaitis and wing command chief, CMSgt Aiello regarding the status of base operations.

    If you are feeling sick, are displaying signs of fever, or have been in contact with an individual who has tested positively, call our Public Health Line at (575) 784-4926.

    Also note that Cannon AFB is currently in HPCON Charlie.

    We will continue to post the most current updates as they become available to us.

    Cannon appreciates your continued cooperation and support during this difficult time.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOW Commander COVID-19 Update #8, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

