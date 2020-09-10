Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 Aerial B-Roll

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota LeGrand 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll from a training mission involving two T-38s with the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 9, 2020. The T-38A Talon is a twin-engine, supersonic jet trainer that is used for pilots to remain proficient in flying.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770217
    VIRIN: 201009-F-IH091-1001
    Filename: DOD_108029054
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38 Aerial B-Roll, by A1C Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Beale
    Talon
    T-38
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    1st Reconnaissance Squadron

