The Montana Air National Guard salutes our Native Airmen on American Indian Heritage day, Sept. 25. We recognize the historic, cultural, and social contributions American Indian communities have made to the state and to the Montana Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770214
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-BF054-119
|Filename:
|DOD_108029042
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American Indian Heritage Day, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT