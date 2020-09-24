Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Indian Heritage Day

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Montana Air National Guard salutes our Native Airmen on American Indian Heritage day, Sept. 25. We recognize the historic, cultural, and social contributions American Indian communities have made to the state and to the Montana Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    This work, American Indian Heritage Day, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana Air National Guard
    Native American
    National Guard
    American Indian Heritage Day

