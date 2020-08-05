Mayor Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah, visited Hunter Army Airfield to review the installation COVID-19 mitigation efforts May 8, 2020.
Facebook Post: Savannah Mayor visits with Hunter Army Airfield leadership to see COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770213
|VIRIN:
|200508-A-DM187-234
|Filename:
|DOD_108028989
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Savannah Mayor visits Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT