    Savannah Mayor visits Hunter Army Airfield

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Mayor Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah, visited Hunter Army Airfield to review the installation COVID-19 mitigation efforts May 8, 2020.

    Facebook Post: Savannah Mayor visits with Hunter Army Airfield leadership to see COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 14:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah Mayor visits Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Savannah
    Hunter Army Airfield
    COVID-19
    Mayor Van Johnson

